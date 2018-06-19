GameStop says in talks for possible transaction

Videogame and electronics retailer GameStop Corp confirmed on Tuesday that it was in exploratory talks with third parties about a possible transaction.

A GameStop store is photographed in Austin, TX, U.S., March 26, 2018. Picture taken on March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed/Files

On Monday, Reuters reported that the Grapevine, Texas-based company was in discussions with private equity firms about a potential deal after receiving buyout interest.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Source: Reuters

