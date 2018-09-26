Geely says committed to be long-term partner for Daimler

Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co remains committed to being a long-term partner for Daimler, vice president Frank Li said, as talks about cooperation possibilities between the groups continue.

Li, in comments made to Reuters on the sidelines of a panel discussion in Frankfurt, declined to comment on when talks would be concluded but reiterated that Geely was seeking to remain a supportive long-term strategic partner.

Li said Geely has not accumulated options to raise its stake in Daimler beyond 9 percent. "We have denied that," he said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)