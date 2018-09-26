Geely says committed to be long-term partner for Daimler

Technology

Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co remains committed to being a long-term partner for Daimler, vice president Frank Li said, as talks about cooperation possibilities between the groups continue.

The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin
The Daimler logo is seen before the Daimler annual shareholder meeting in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Files

Li, in comments made to Reuters on the sidelines of a panel discussion in Frankfurt, declined to comment on when talks would be concluded but reiterated that Geely was seeking to remain a supportive long-term strategic partner.

Li said Geely has not accumulated options to raise its stake in Daimler beyond 9 percent. "We have denied that," he said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Source: Reuters

