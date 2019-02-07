German anti-trust watchdog clamps down on Facebook's data gathering

Technology

A Facebook logo is pictured at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt
A Facebook logo is pictured at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo
BONN, Germany: Germany's antitrust watchdog on Thursday (Feb 7) announced a crackdown on Facebook's data collection practices after ruling the world's largest social network abused its market dominance to gather information about users without their knowledge or consent.

Facebook said it would appeal the landmark ruling by the Federal Cartel Office, the culmination of a three-year probe, saying the watchdog underestimated the competition it faced and undermined Europe-wide privacy rules that took effect last year.

Source: Reuters/aa

