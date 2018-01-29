German carmaker group sponsored emissions experiments on people

FRANKFURT: German carmakers came under fire on Monday (Jan 29) following revelations they helped finance experiments that saw humans and monkeys exposed to toxic diesel fumes that have been linked to asthma, lung diseases and heart attacks.

The disclosures sparked widespread outrage, led by Chancellor Angela Merkel who strongly condemned the latest controversy to hit the nation's powerful but scandal-tainted auto industry.

"These tests on monkeys or even humans are in no way ethically justified," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"The indignation felt by many people is completely understandable."

Earlier Monday the Sueddeutsche and Stuttgarter Zeitung dailies reported that a research group funded by Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW had measured the effects of inhaling nitrogen oxide gases on 25 healthy human beings at a German university hospital.

The European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector, EUGT, commissioned the study, the paper said.

APPALLED

All three German carmakers have taken pains to condemn the studies, done by the same research body which sponsored another experiment forcing monkeys to inhale toxic exhaust fumes from a polluting diesel Volkswagen equipped with illegal software.

"We are appalled by the extent of the studies and their implementation. We condemn the experiments in the strongest terms. Even though Daimler did not have influence on the study's design, we have launched a comprehensive investigation into the matter," Daimler said in a statement on Sunday.

In a statement, luxury carmaker BMW said it "did not participate in the mentioned studies".

The New York Times on Friday said the scientific study involving monkeys was conducted in 2014. BMW, Daimler and VW have condemned the emissions experiments involving monkeys.

The New York Times said EUGT had commissioned a study to defend the use of diesel after the World Health Organisation said the fuel's exhaust fumes were carcinogenic.