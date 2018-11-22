German cartel agency sees final decision on Facebook in early 2019

The German federal cartel office Bundeskartellamt expects a decision on the EU's Facebook investigation in 2019, an official said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference in Brussels, Sandro Gleave said: "We are expecting a final decision early next year."

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robin Emmott)

Source: Reuters

