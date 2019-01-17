German govt: No decision yet in debate on security of 5G networks

BERLIN: The German government has yet to reach a common stance on whether to follow other countries in excluding Chinese telecoms network equipment firm Huawei Technologies from its market on national security grounds, the Interior Ministry said.

"The process of reaching a common view on concrete steps has not been completed," the Interior Ministry said in a written answer to a question submitted by lawmaker Katharina Droege of the opposition Greens party seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; writing by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)