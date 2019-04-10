German regulator proposes to hike fees Deutsche Telekom can impose on rivals

BERLIN: Germany's Federal Network Agency on Wednesday said Deutsche Telekom could raise fees it charges on rivals for accessing its "last mile" infrastructure, the last bit of cable connecting customers to the internet.

The agency in a statement said it proposed Deutsche Telekom to increase charges for accessing subscriber lines at the main distributors to 11.19 euros (US$12.62) per month from currently 10.02 euros, starting from July 2019.

Advertisement

Former monopolist Deutsche Telekom often owns the last part of telecommunication cable into consumers' homes, the "last mile", making rivals reliant on the company to offer their own services.

(US$1 = 0.8870 euros)

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)