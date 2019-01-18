German security is important for 5G network: Interior Ministry

National security is important for the German government in deciding which companies will get access to build its next-generation mobile networks, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

BERLIN: National security is important for the German government in deciding which companies will get access to build its next-generation mobile networks, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

Asked whether Berlin was mulling banning China's Huawei Technologies from building its 5G network, the spokesman said the government was not examining whether one company should be excluded from building the network, but was checking individual components.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Riham Alkousaa)