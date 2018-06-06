German watchdog orders recall of Audi A6, A7 diesel models - Transport Ministry

FRANKFURT: German motor authority KBA has ordered a recall of Audi A6 and A7 models with 3.0 litre Euro 6 diesel engines after finding illegal emissions software in them, Germany's Transport Ministry said.

Some 33,000 vehicles are affected in Germany, and a total 60,000 worldwide, it said on Wednesday.

Audi, a premium brand of Volkswagen, had already said last month that it had stopped deliveries of A6 and A7 models with a certain type of diesel engine after discovering unspecified problems with emissions software.

