Germany forces 1,050 Tesla owners to forgo electric car bonus

FRANKFURT: Germany's Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control said 1,050 owners of a Tesla Model S will be forced to forgo a €2,000 electric car subsidy because the value of their vehicles had surpassed an eligibility threshold.

The office on Wednesday (Jul 18) said only vehicles costing €60,000 or less qualified for Germany's "environmental bonus". Because it had found that Tesla was delivering higher specification vehicles costing more than €60,000, the Tesla Model S was removed from the subsidy list on Nov 30, 2017.

"The subsidy needs to be repaid by 800 people who had received it, and another 250 customers who had been notified they were eligible ... will now not receive it," a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Because Tesla has started delivering its base model in Germany again, customers who bought cars costing less than €60,000 are once again eligible to apply for the bonus, the spokeswoman said.

