Germany says opposes excluding any suppliers from 5G networks

Technology

Germany says opposes excluding any suppliers from 5G networks

Germany opposes excluding any manufacturers and technologies from the planned construction of 5G mobile networks, a spokesman for the interior ministry said, in an important vote of support for Chinese suppliers led by Huawei Technologies.

Huawei is one of the world's largest telecommunications equipment and services providers, but
Huawei is one of the world's largest telecommunications equipment and services providers, but its US business has been tightly constrained by worries it could undermine American competitors. (Photo: AFP/WANG ZHAO)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BERLIN: Germany opposes excluding any manufacturers and technologies from the planned construction of 5G mobile networks, a spokesman for the interior ministry said, in an important vote of support for Chinese suppliers led by Huawei Technologies.

The comments come after U.S. allies like Australia, New Zealand and Japan restricted Huawei's access to their markets and the company's chief financial officer was arrested in Canada facing possible extradition to the United States.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark