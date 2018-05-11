Goldman Sachs, Apple to launch joint credit card - WSJ

Goldman Sachs and Apple Inc are preparing to launch a joint credit card as early as next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs and Apple Inc are preparing to launch a joint credit card as early as next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Apple will replace its rewards-card partnership with Barclays, the report added.

In February, Apple was in talks with Goldman to offer financing to shoppers buying Apple products, including iPhones, the Journal had reported at the time.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman declined to comment, while Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

