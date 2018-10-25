Google, Facebook executives meet UK government ministers over no-deal Bexit - Telegraph

The UK chiefs of Microsoft Corp , Facebook and Alphabet Inc's Google met with British government ministers in London on Wednesday to seek assurances over the impact of a no-deal Brexit on jobs and investment, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Canary Wharf skyline and the City of London can be seen from the Sea Containers building in London, Britain, October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The executives used the meeting to express concern over the potential impact on staff visas, rules on data sharing and UK research and education, the report said.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)

Source: Reuters

