Google asks US Supreme Court to end Oracle copyright case

Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to free it from a billion-dollar copyright case brought by Oracle Corp that dates to 2010.

Google urged the high court to rule that its copying of Oracle's Java programming language to create the Android operating system was permissible under U.S. copyright law.

A jury cleared Google in 2016, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed that verdict in March 2018 and set the stage for a jury trial to determine monetary damages.

Google said the Federal Circuit's ruling in favour of Oracle was a "devastating one-two punch at the software industry" that would chill innovation.

