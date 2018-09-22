Google CEO Sundar Pichai denies efforts to tweak search results: Axios

Technology

Google CEO Sundar Pichai denies efforts to tweak search results: Axios

Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the annual session of CDF 2018 in Beijing
Google Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at the annual session of China Development Forum (CDF) 2018 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Google's Chief Executive Sundar Pichai denied reports of efforts to politically bias the company's internet search results, Axios reported on Friday citing a memo.

The Wall Street Journal citing internal emails reported on Thursday that the company's staff discussed ways to alter search functions to counter the Trump administration's 2017 travel ban.

The Journal's report said Google did not go through with the ideas that were brainstormed.

According to Axios, Pichai wrote an email to "Googlers" saying an internal email to suggest the company would compromise the integrity of its search results for a political end were "absolutely false".

"It's important to me that our internal culture continues to reinforce our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Recent news stories reference an internal email to suggest that we would compromise the integrity of our search results for a political end," Pichai was quoted as saying by Axios.

Google was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark