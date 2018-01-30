Google closes HTC deal; Taiwan now largest engineering site in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE: Google on Tuesday (Jan 30) announced it has officially closed its deal with Taiwanese handset maker HTC.

In a blog post by the company's senior vice president for Hardware Rick Osterloh, he said it is welcoming an "incredibly talented team" who have decades of experience "achieving a series of firsts" in the smartphone industry. These include bringing the first 3G smartphone to market in 2005, the first touch-centric phone in 2007 and the first all-metal unibody phone in 2013, he explained.

Last September, Google announced it would pay US$1.1 billion for the division at HTC that develops the US company's Pixel smartphones. This would see it gain 2,000 HTC staff, and it will also acquire a non-exclusive license for the manufacturer's intellectual property.

With the close of this deal, Mr Osterloh said Google is expanding its footprint in Asia Pacific. Taiwan will now become the largest engineering site in the region for the technology giant, he wrote in the blog.

This will go some way to helping the hardware team achieve its goal of expanding its international footprint, including in Singapore.

Last October, global director for Pixel business Nanda Ramachandran said it is taking the first steps to making Singapore an anchored market, similar to Australia and India, which offers most, if not all, of the company's hardware products. These would include launching its mesh router Google Wifi in August, the second-generation Pixel smartphone last November and its first wireless earphone Pixel Buds a month later.



