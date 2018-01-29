Google confirms investment in Indonesia's Go-Jek

SINGAPORE: Google has invested in Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek, as part of its strategy to support and participate in the growth of Indonesia's Internet economy, Mr Caesar Sengupta, a vice president at Google, said in a company blog.

"This investment lets us partner with a great local champion in Indonesia's flourishing startup ecosystem, while also deepening our commitment to Indonesia's Internet economy," Mr Sengupta said in a post titled "Investing in Indonesia".

He added that by investing in local companies, building locally relevant products and training local talent, the tech giant hopes to see "more amazing local champions like Go-Jek emerge" in the country.

This month, sources told Reuters that Alphabet's Google, Singapore state investor Temasek and others were investing in Go-Jek as part of a US$1.2 billion fundraising round, bolstering the Indonesian start-up in its battle with deep-pocketed rivals Grab and Uber.

