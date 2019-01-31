Google disables iPhone app that studied users' digital habits

Technology

Google disables iPhone app that studied users' digital habits

FILE PHOTO: A &quot;Women&apos;s Walkout&quot; at Google in protest over payout to Android chief An
FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SAN FRANCISCO: Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday (Jan 30) it disabled an iPhone app that it had paid some users to install to study their digital habits, following a similar move late on Tuesday by social media network Facebook Inc.

Google and Facebook had faced criticism from privacy experts for distributing their research apps through a programme iPhone maker Apple Inc had created for companies to distribute apps to employees.

"The Screenwise Meter iOS app should not have operated under Apple’s developer enterprise programme — this was a mistake, and we apologise," Google said in a statement.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Source: Reuters/na

Tagged Topics

Bookmark