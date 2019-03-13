Google Drive, Gmail hit by 'service disruption'

SINGAPORE: Google said on Wednesday (Mar 13) it is investigating reports of issues with Gmail and Google Drive after users around the world reported disruptions.

Its website indicated that both Gmail and Google Drive were affected by "service disruption".

"The affected users are able to access Gmail (and Google Drive), but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior," it said on its G Suite Status Dashboard.



"Mitigation work is still underway by our Engineering Team. We will provide another status update by Tuesday, 2019-03-12 21:45 US/Pacific (12.45pm Singapore time on Wednesday) with current details," it said on the Google Cloud Status Dashboard.



Users worldwide including from the United States, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and Malaysia have taken to social media to complain about the disruptions.

