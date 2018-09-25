Google ends cryptocurrency ad ban: CNBC
Alphabet Inc's Google has joined Facebook in ending a ban on advertisements for cryptocurrencies, CNBC reported on Tuesday.
Google's move to ban such ads in June sent the price of the best-known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, down more than 10 percent.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)