Google launches Cloud AutoML, wants AI available for all businesses

The first service to be released is Cloud AutoML Vision, which Google says makes it “faster and easier” to create custom machine learning models for image recognition.

SINGAPORE: Imagine allowing zoos to automate the tagging of animal images, which could lead to better conservation efforts. Or Disney annotating its products so they are more searchable for consumers shopping online.

Those are some real-world implementations of Google’s Cloud AutoML technology, which it launched globally on Wednesday (Jan 17).

According to a blog post by the tech titan’s Cloud AI head of R&D Jia Li and chief scientist at Cloud AI Fei-Fei Li, only a handful of businesses in the world have access to the talent and budgets needed to “fully appreciate the advancements of machine learning and artificial intelligence”.

They also acknowledged that while Google has offered pre-trained machine learning models via application programming interface (APIs) that perform specific tasks, “there’s still a long road ahead if we want to bring AI to everyone”.

Cloud AutoML was launched to “close this gap“ as it helps businesses with limited machine learning expertise to start building their own custom models using “advanced techniques” like learning2learn and transfer learning.

“We believe Cloud AutoML will make AI experts even more productive, advance new fields in AI and help less-skilled engineers build powerful AI systems they previously only dreamed of,” the Google executives wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Cloud AutoML Vision specifically, they said its drag-and-drop interface helps users easily upload images, train and manage models and then deploy these trained models directly on Google Cloud.

Early results using this technology to classify popular public datasets like ImageNet have shown “more accurate results with fewer misclassifications” than generic machine learning APIs, they added.

Disney and the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) are among the companies partnering Google to be early users of this technology.

According to Ms Sophie Maxwell, conservation technology lead at ZSL, a key requirement of its mission to conserve animals and habitats worldwide is to track their populations, learn more about their distribution, and understand the impact of humans on these species.

To do so, ZSL has deployed a series of camera traps in the wild that takes pictures of animals using heat or motion triggers.

“The millions of images captured by these devices are then manually analysed and annotated with the relevant species such as elephants, lions and giraffes, etc, which is a labour-intensive and expensive process,” Ms Maxwell said in the blog post.

As such, the organisation is working with the CloudML team to automate the tagging of these images, which she said would cut costs, enable wider scale deployments and help them gain a deeper understanding of how to conserve the world’s wildlife effectively.

As for Disney, the technology is being used to build models to annotate its products with Disney characters, product categories and colours.

“These annotations are being integrated into our search engine to enhance the impact on guest experience through more relevant search results, expedited discovery and product recommendations on shopDisney,” said Mr Mike White, CTO and SVP for Disney consumer products and interactive media.

Google said those interested in trying out AutoML Vision, including Singapore companies, can request for access via its dedicated website.

Once the company is given access, they can use their data and train the model for free, senior director of product management for Google Cloud AI Rajen Sheth told Channel NewsAsia in an email.

However, for a more accurate model, Google will charge companies according to what computing resources they consume, as it does on Google Cloud. It will also charge users for the number of times they access the model, just like how it charges for APIs, he explained.

“We will work directly with the first set of customers to understand the use cases they have for model prediction,” Mr Sheth said. “That is something we want to make sure we are working with our customers to understand what’s the best pricing for prediction.”