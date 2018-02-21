Google Pay to be rolled out in Singapore in 'coming weeks'

SINGAPORE: Internet giant Google will bring its revamped electronic payments system, now called Google Pay, to Singapore in the "coming weeks", as it looks to gain more traction in the e-payments space.



Mr Chen Way Siew, Google's payments partnerships lead for South Asia-Pacific, told Channel NewsAsia in an email that customers will be able to use Google Pay wherever Android Pay, its predecessor, is accepted.

Customers will be automatically switched over to Google Pay once their existing Android Pay app is updated in the coming weeks, and all their existing forms of payment will be linked to the new app, Mr Chen explained.

Google on Wednesday (Feb 21) announced the new Google Pay app, and said it is working to bring the feature to all Google products so users can have a "consistent checkout experience" whether they are shopping on Chrome or paying for an app on Google Play.

"Today, we’re bringing together all the different ways to pay with Google, including Android Pay and Google Wallet, into a single brand: Google Pay," Mr Chen explained.



"With Google Pay, it’ll be easier for Singaporeans to use the payment information saved to their Google Accounts, so they can speed through checkout with peace of mind."

Banks that offer Google Pay in Singapore are: DBS, POSB, United Overseas Bank, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Standard Chartered and American Express.

