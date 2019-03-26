Google says EU copyright reforms will hurt creative industries

Alphabet unit Google said on Tuesday that the Europe Union's copyright reforms would produce legal uncertainty and hurt the bloc's creative and digital economies.

BRUSSELS: Alphabet unit Google said on Tuesday that the Europe Union's copyright reforms would produce legal uncertainty and hurt the bloc's creative and digital economies.

A strong opponent of the overhaul, Google said there had been some changes to the European Commission's proposal but that the details matter. The new rules mean Google will have to pay fair compensation to publishers, artists and musicians.

