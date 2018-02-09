Google to use Getty Images content for its services

Alphabet Inc's Google will begin using content from Getty Images within its products and services as part of a multi-year licensing partnership, the photo agency said on Friday.

Getty did not provide any more details.

Reuters News, owned by Thomson Reuters Corp, competes with Getty to sell and distribute pictures.

