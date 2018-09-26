Google will acknowledge prior 'mistakes' on privacy: Senate testimony

An executive from Alphabet Inc's Google unit will acknowledge the company has made mistakes on privacy issues in testimony to be delivered to a U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

"We acknowledge that we have made mistakes in the past, from which we have learned, and improved our robust privacy program," Google chief privacy officer Keith Enright will say in written testimony.

Enright will testify alongside executives from AT&T Inc , Amazon.com Inc , Apple Inc and other companies amid growing concerns in Congress about data privacy.

