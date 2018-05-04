GoPro reports smaller-than-expected loss on lower costs

Action-camera maker GoPro Inc reported a 7.4 percent drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as the company struggled to drive demand for its flagship cameras.

REUTERS: Action-camera maker GoPro Inc reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss on Thursday as the company cut costs and sold more of its new entry-level cameras.

Shares of the company rose 2.4 percent to US$5.08 in extended trading as the company's quarterly revenue also beat Wall Street expectations.

Advertisement

Total operating expenses fell to US$119.7 million from US$156.8 million.

The company - which exited its Karma drone business to stem losses- has been trying to attract users with its US$199.99 entry-level HERO camera that was announced in March.

The company in April also announced huge discounts and trade-up programs for its premium products.

Demand for GoPro's cameras have been waning as users move to cheaper options and smartphones with powerful cameras.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company's net loss narrowed to US$76.3 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from US$111.2 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 34 cents per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of a loss of 37 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

GoPro — whose cameras are used by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies — said revenue fell to US$202.35 million from US$218.61 million. Analysts had expected revenue of US$184.2 million.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)