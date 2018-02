REUTERS: Time Warner Inc's HBO premium channel has more than 5 million online streaming subscribers, up from 2 million a year ago, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters Thursday.

Those online subscribers come from all online streaming offerings it works with, including its own HBO Now as well as Amazon's Amazon Channels, AT&T's DirectTV Now and Sony Vue.

(Reporting By Jessica ToonkelEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)