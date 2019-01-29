HCL Technologies third-quarter profit surges 26 percent

Technology

HCL Technologies third-quarter profit surges 26 percent

India's HCL Technologies Ltd reported on Tuesday a nearly 26 percent jump in third-quarter profit, boosted by strong performances in its software services business.

People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida
People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Bookmark

REUTERS: India's HCL Technologies Ltd reported on Tuesday a nearly 26 percent jump in third-quarter profit, boosted by strong performances in its software services business.

Net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, stood at 26.05 billion rupees (US$366.49 million), compared with a profit of 20.75 billion rupees in the year-ago period, the software services exporter said. https://reut.rs/2G7HWRc

That came above the estimate of 25.63 billion rupees.

The company maintained its forecast for full-year revenue growth in a range of 9.5 percent- 11.5 percent in constant currency terms.

Revenue from its software services jumped 18.4 percent.

(US$1 = 71.0800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark