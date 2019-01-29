HCL Technologies third-quarter profit surges 26 percent

India's HCL Technologies Ltd reported on Tuesday a nearly 26 percent jump in third-quarter profit, boosted by strong performances in its software services business.

Net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, stood at 26.05 billion rupees (US$366.49 million), compared with a profit of 20.75 billion rupees in the year-ago period, the software services exporter said. https://reut.rs/2G7HWRc

That came above the estimate of 25.63 billion rupees.

The company maintained its forecast for full-year revenue growth in a range of 9.5 percent- 11.5 percent in constant currency terms.

Revenue from its software services jumped 18.4 percent.

(US$1 = 71.0800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)