Hero MotoCorp hikes prices amid rising costs

Technology

Hero MotoCorp hikes prices amid rising costs

Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, said on Wednesday it would raise prices of its motorcycles and scooters to tackle rising commodity costs and currency depreciation.

An employee works on a motorbike inside a Hero MotoCorp service station in New Delhi
An employee works on a motorbike inside a Hero MotoCorp service station in New Delhi, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal/Files

Bookmark

REUTERS: Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, said on Wednesday it would raise prices of its motorcycles and scooters to tackle rising commodity costs and currency depreciation.

The price hike, effective Oct. 3, translates to an increase of up to 900 rupees (US$12.40). However, the exact quantum of the increase will vary with the model and the specific market, Hero added. https://reut.rs/2DwatQP

(US$1 = 72.6050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark