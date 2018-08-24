HP Inc quarterly profit jumps 26 percent

Technology

HP Inc quarterly profit jumps 26 percent

HP Inc , which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 26.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, due to strength in its personal systems that sells notebooks and desktops.

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to a Hewlett-Packard Co office complex is shown in Rancho Bernardo
FILE PHOTO: The entrance to a Hewlett-Packard Co. office complex is shown in Rancho Bernardo, California, U.S., May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: HP Inc , which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 26.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, due to strength in its personal systems that sells notebooks and desktops.

The company's net earnings rose to US$880 million, or 54 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from US$696 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to US$14.59 billion from US$13.06 billion.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark