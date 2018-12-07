Huawei agrees to meet UK 5G security demands - FT

China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has agreed to demands by UK security officials to address risks found in its equipment and software in a bid to avoid being shut out from future 5G telecoms networks, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

At a meeting this week between Huawei executives and senior officials from GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre, the telecoms provider has agreed to a series of technical demands which will change its practices in the UK, the FT reported, citing two people with knowledge of the discussions.

