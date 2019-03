Huawei asks Japanese suppliers to ship more smartphone components: Nikkei

Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei Technologies has asked Japanese firms including Murata Manufacturing and Toshiba Memory to increase supplies of smartphone components, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

The move is believed to be aimed partly at preventing supply disruptions as the United States steps up pressure on Chinese technology companies over security concerns, the report said.

Huawei has requested supply increases by early summer, when production of its latest smartphone is scheduled to go into full swing, the Nikkei reported, citing unnamed sources.

Murata is believed to have received an order for roughly twice the usual amount of parts while Toshiba Memory has been asked to supply flash memory components ahead of schedule, the report added.

Huawei has come under fire from the United States, which has warned that next-generation 5G equipment, which some telecoms experts see as more vulnerable to attack than previous technology, could be exploited by the Chinese government for spying if supplied by Huawei.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

