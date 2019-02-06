Huawei offers to launch cyber security centre in Poland

Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, offers to launch a cyber security centre in Poland, Tonny Bao, the head of Huawei Polish unit said on Wednesday.

WARSAW: Huawei, the world's biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, offers to launch a cyber security centre in Poland, Tonny Bao, the head of Huawei Polish unit said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to establish a cyber security center in Poland if authorities accept this as a trusted solution," Bao told a news conference.

Another Huawei official, also speaking at the conference, said that there is no reason for Poland's government to exclude the Chinese firm from its future 5G network development.

In January Poland arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations.

(Reporting by Anna Koper and Marcin Goclowski; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)