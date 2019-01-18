Huawei Polish unit former employee says not guilty of spying charges

Technology

Huawei Polish unit former employee says not guilty of spying charges

A Chinese national and a former Huawei executive in Poland, Weijing W., said on Friday he was not guilty of spying charges.

Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw
Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland January 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Bookmark

WARSAW: A Chinese national and a former Huawei executive in Poland, Weijing W., said on Friday he was not guilty of spying charges.

"With reference to my detention on Jan. 8 under charges of alleged actions in foreign intelligence against Poland, I hereby strongly declare that I am innocent," he said in a statement sent by his lawyer.

Earlier in January, Poland arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations. Huawei later said that Weijing W., who cannot be fully named under Polish law, was fired.

(Reporting by Warsaw Newsroom)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark