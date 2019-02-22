Huawei says committed to Canadian investment despite CFO arrest

Huawei's Chairman Liang Hua said on Thursday the company was committed to increasing investment in Canada despite the arrest of its chief financial officer by Canadian police at the request of the United States last December.

FILE PHOTO: A sign of Huawei is pictured at its shop in Beijing
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei sign is pictured at a shop in Beijing, China January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

Liang spoke to reporters after the company announced plans to increase its Canadian workforce by 20 percent and increase research and development investment by 15 percent this year.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

