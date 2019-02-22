Huawei says committed to Canadian investment despite CFO arrest

Huawei's Chairman Liang Hua said on Thursday the company was committed to increasing investment in Canada despite the arrest of its chief financial officer by Canadian police at the request of the United States last December.

Liang spoke to reporters after the company announced plans to increase its Canadian workforce by 20 percent and increase research and development investment by 15 percent this year.

