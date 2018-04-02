Hudson's Bay shares drop after security breach at Saks, Lord&Taylor stores

Hudson's Bay shares dropped on Monday after the Canadian department store operator reported security breaches at some of its Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5th and Lord & Taylor stores on Sunday.

The company's shares fell as much as 6.2 percent and were trading 5.7 percent lower at CUS$8.41 as of 9:37 ET (1337 GMT), compared with a 0.2 percent loss on the Toronto stock benchmark. It was the second-biggest decliner on the index.

Hudson's Bay said on Sunday it was the victim of a security breach that compromised data on payment cards used at some stores in North America, and that it had "taken steps to contain" the breach.

