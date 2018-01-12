IBM to reassign 30 pct of Global Services staff in 2018 - The Register

LONDON: International Business Machines Corp plans to reassign up to 30 percent of staff in its 103,000 computer service delivery business this year with job cuts through attrition of around 10,000, technology website The Register reported on Thursday, citing unnamed company insiders.

"We do not comment on speculation," an IBM spokesman said, asked about the report.

The Register published a slide it said was from an IBM internal document, which showed 10,100 jobs classified as "attrition w/o backfill".

"Many consultants recommend things to IBM, many of which remain merely recommendations," IBM said.

IBM, one of the world's original PC producers but now a broad-based producer, integrator and software maker, beat expectations for revenue in its last quarterly results in October after 22 straight quarters of declines.

Shares of IBM were little changed in morning trade.

(Reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Bernard Orr)