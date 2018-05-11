Iconic Nokia 8110 'slider' phone to hit Singapore in May

It will also be introducing three other phones - Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 and Nokia 1 - to Singapore this month.

SINGAPORE: HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand, announced on Friday (May 11) that it will be bringing its iconic "slider" phone Nokia 8110, as well as the new Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6, to Singapore this month.

In a press release, HMD said the iconic curved phone 8110 will come enabled with 4G and an access to an app store, so users will be able to downloads apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter. It also comes with the revamped version of snake, it added.

The feature phone will be available from end-May at S$109, and will come in two colours - traditional black and banana yellow, the company said.

The New Nokia 6, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8110, Nokia 1 and the Nokia 7 Plus are seen at a pre-launch event in London on Feb 22, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

The other three phones to enter the market will be the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 as well as the entry-level Nokia 1 - all of which were announced during this year's Mobile World Congress.

HMD also said it will be the first global partner to have a "full suite of devices" selected into Google's Android One programme, and that the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 are included and will ship with Android Oreo operating software (OS).

Announced in 2014, Android One is a set of rules for hardware makers to follow, ensuring consistency in the user experience while figuring out the costs for manufacturers. It was an initiative to ensure its Android operating system can work in low-end smartphones prevalent in emerging markets.

The Nokia 7 Plus will go on sale from May 12, and will cost S$599. The Nokia 6 will be priced at S$439 and will be available on May 12 as well.

Meanwhile, the Nokia 1 will be available from the end of May at S$129, and will come with Android Oreo (Go edition) - a version of Android OS optimised for devices with 1GB RAM or less, HMD said.

"With these additions to our product portfolio in Singapore, we’re confident every consumer will have a Nokia phone they can truly rely on,” said HMD vice president for Asia Pacific James Rutherfoord.