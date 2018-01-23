Impinj shares pare gains as Amazon.com says no RFID used at automated store

Shares of radio-frequency identification (RFID) chipmaker Impinj Inc pared gains on Monday after Amazon.com Inc said its new checkout-free grocery store, which opened to the public on Monday, does not use the technology.

SAN FRANCISCO: Shares of radio-frequency identification (RFID) chipmaker Impinj Inc pared gains on Monday after Amazon.com Inc said its new checkout-free grocery store, which opened to the public on Monday, does not use the technology.

Investors have speculated that Impinj could sell components to Amazon. Its shares surged as much as 18 percent earlier in the session. They were up 8.5 percent at US$25.19 in early afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Bill Rigby)