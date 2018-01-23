Impinj shares pare gains as Amazon says no RFID used at automated store

SAN FRANCISCO: Shares of radio-frequency identification (RFID) chipmaker Impinj Inc pared gains on Monday (Jan 22) after Amazon said its new checkout-free grocery store, which opened to the public on Monday, does not use the technology.

Investors have speculated that Impinj could sell components to Amazon. Its shares surged as much as 18 per cent earlier in the session. They were up 8.5 per cent at US$25.19 in early afternoon trading.