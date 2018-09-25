In latest change, Uber launches 24/7 phone support in Britain

LONDON: Uber on Tuesday launched a 24/7 telephone support line for its users in Britain, in the latest change the taxi app has made to meet the demands of regulators.

Uber won a probationary licence to operate in London in June after it modified its business model to ease strained relations with Transport for London, which had previously stripped the company of its right to function in the capital.

"Our new 24/7 phone line is the latest in a series of improvements we’re making for both passengers and drivers," said the firm's General Manager in Britain Tom Elvidge.

"This follows the new app we've introduced for drivers, as well as sickness, injury, maternity and paternity protections."

Uber announced earlier this year that it would introduce the phone support service as part of a series of changes to the way it operates in its most important European market.

