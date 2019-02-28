India asks YouTube to take down videos of pilot captured by Pakistan: Source

MUMBAI: India has asked Alphabet Inc's YouTube to take down some videos showing an Indian pilot captured by Pakistan after an air strike conducted by New Delhi in neighbouring territory this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

YouTube has already complied with the Indian government's order, said the source, who asked not to be identified as the request was not public.

Advertisement

"We comply with valid legal requests from authorities wherever possible, consistent with our longstanding policy and act quickly to remove such material," said a spokesman for the company, while not commenting on the exact nature of the videos it had taken down.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the Indian pilot is being released on Friday, in a bid to calm tensions between the two countries.

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Euan Rocha)