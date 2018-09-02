Indonesia to work with Alibaba's Jack Ma to increase exports: Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia will partner with Alibaba head Jack Ma on ways to use Alibaba's platform ecosystem to increase its exports, especially to China, its communications minister said on Sunday (Sep 2).

"We are also discussing how to work together to develop tech talents to meet the needs of Indonesia and the region," said Indonesian minister Rudiantara, after meeting Ma and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Saturday.

The Alibaba founder and CEO, who was in Jakarta for the 2018 Asian Games, was named an e-commerce adviser to the Indonesian government in 2017.

