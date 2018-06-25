Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek expands to Vietnam, Thailand

REUTERS: Indonesian ride-hailing and online payment firm Go-Jek said on Monday it had entered Vietnam and Thailand as part of a US$500 million international expansion.

The company will start beta testing in July in Vietnam under the brand Go-Viet, before launching "soon afterwards" in Thailand as GET, Go-Jek said in a statement.

Advertisement

It will start with ride-hailing and on-demand logistics services before expanding to food delivery and payments, Go-Jek said. These are areas that its regional rival, Grab, is also active in.

The expansion follows Go-Jek's latest round of fundraising, which brought investment from companies including Indonesia's Astra International, Chinese e-commerce powerhouse JD.com, Chinese technology giant Tencent and Singapore state-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)