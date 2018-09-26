Infineon wins court fight against EU cartel fine

Germany's Infineon Technologies on Wednesday won its fight against an 82.2 million euro (US$96.74 million) European Union cartel fine after Europe's highest court told a lower tribunal to review the size of its penalty.

Shareholders arrive for the annual meeting of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon in Munich
Shareholders arrive for the annual meeting of German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon in Munich, southern Germany, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

Infineon, which received the biggest sanction, Philips and Samsung Electronics, were hit with a total fine of 138 million euros in 2014 for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards.

(US$1 = 0.8497 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)

