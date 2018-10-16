Infosys retains revenue growth guidance after 10% profit jump

REUTERS: India's second-largest software services exporter Infosys posted better than expected second-quarter profit on Tuesday (Oct 16), helped by a rise in big deals, and reiterated its forecast for full-year revenue growth.

Having lifted its number of US$100 million-plus clients to 23, compared with 19 in the same quarter last year, Infosys retained guidance for full-year revenue growth of 6-8 per cent in constant currency terms, in line with broker expectations.

"Large deal wins at over US$2 billion during the quarter demonstrate our increased client relevance and also give us better growth visibility for the near term," said CEO Salil Parekh.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company added 7,834 employees on a net basis, compared with a reduction in the same period last year.

Profit rose 10.3 per cent to 41.10 billion rupees (US$558.04 million) in the quarter to Sep 30, beating analyst estimates of 40.51 billion rupees, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Bigger rival Tata Consultancy services posted a record net profit last week and forecast double-digit revenue growth this financial year, driven by strong demand for digital services and healthy spending by key clients.

Shares in Infosys ended 0.5 per cent down ahead of the results in a broader Mumbai market up 0.7 per cent.

(US$1 = 73.6500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)