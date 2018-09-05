Instagram building a standalone shopping app for users: The Verge

Facebook Inc's Instagram is working on building a new standalone shopping app, from which users can browse through goods and buy them directly, the Verge reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

It was not clear when the app would be launched, the report said. Instagram believes it is well positioned to make a major expansion into e-commerce, the report said, citing sources.

