Instagram suffes brief outage in multiple cities

SINGAPORE: Photo-sharing social network Instagram suffered a brief outage on Wednesday (Oct 3), with users across several cities, including in London, San Francisco and Singapore, complaining about being unable to access their accounts.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage and tweeted messages along with the #instagramdown hashtag.

According to users, the app displayed an error message saying "couldn't refresh feed", while the website displayed a "5xx Server Error" message.

Both the app and website were back up at around 4.10pm, according to a check by Channel NewsAsia.

instagram not working? *checks twitter for confirmation* — benny (@bennymcnugget) October 3, 2018

Is anyone else’s instagram broken? Why is this stressing me out so much? — Jordan Doww (@JordanDoww) October 3, 2018

#instagramdown

Literally everyone goes to twitter to see if its not only your instagram not working — VHasTaekenMyHeart (@seokjinismyhero) October 3, 2018

Instagram is having issues since 3:17 AM EDT. https://t.co/2Z8mz7JAAQ RT if it's down for you as well #Instagramdown — DownDetector (@downdetector) October 3, 2018

Facebook and Instagram were not immediately available to comment about the outage.

DownDetector's live outage map showed that parts of North America, Europe, Australia, India, Singapore and other countries had faced issues with the service.

The global outage comes after Instagram announced on Monday that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned.

Instagram was bought over by Facebook in 2012 for US$1 billion. The photo-sharing app has more than 1 billion active monthly users and has grown by adding features such as messaging and short videos.